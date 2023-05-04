‘May the fourth be with you’: Carrie Fisher receives Hollywood star

HOLLYWOOD, C.A. – Happy Star Wars day! On this “May the fourth” – a tribute to one of the franchise’s most beloved stars.

Late actress Carrie Fisher – who played Princess Leia – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

Her daughter accepted the star on her behalf. Also on hand, her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill.

Hamill and Fisher’s other co-star, Harrison Ford, already has their star on the Walk of Fame.

Now, Carrie Fisher does too.