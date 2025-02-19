Mayor announces new community response team to enhance public safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans has announced a new program called the “ACTION Team” that he says will help with public safety.

The ACTION Team will consist of full-time employees who would respond to non-urgent 911 calls such as a noise complaint, trespassing and/or parking on private property.

Mayor Evans says goal of this team is to let law enforcement focus on more urgent 911 calls, but still resolve other issues happening within the city that are not as urgent or violent.

Evans said they wanted to explore how they could learn from the success of their “Person In Crisis” or “PIC Team,” which responds to any mental health crisis calls, and create a new team that can answer a range of more non-violent or non-urgent 911 calls.

“It is my personal belief that we need to find more and better ways – efficient ways, to respond to your calls for service,” said City Council President Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr in a press conference.

Set to launch in September, the ACTION Team will include ten team members who have been trained in conflict resolution, de-escalation and connecting community members to services, said Dr. Shirley Green, Commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services.

In this first phase, these members will work 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, with plans in the future to expand to 24 hours a day seven days a week, according to Green.

Unlike the city’s PIC Team, they would not be sent out to calls with police officers, but rather would carry radios to request back-up when needed and have police officers screen the calls so they can determine if are any signs of violence.

“Our community deserves continued innovation and teamwork to expand on the great work we’ve done together to address public safety,” said Evans.

Evans said him and his council will continue to expand on plans for the ACTION Team in the upcoming months and their public safety initiative.