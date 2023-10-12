Mayor Evans cuts ribbon on new basketball court at recreation center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday, Mayor Malik Evans joined Dr. Shirley Green, Commissioner of the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services to celebrate the installation of new regulation outdoor basketball court at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

The court will allow the R-Center to host leagues, tournaments, and free play on standard size courts and allow more players on the court at one time. Other upgrades include court lining, fencing, landscaping, basketball posts, and rims. New park benches and additional shade trees were also put in.

The Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Centers offers several programs including boxing, reading, swimming, wellness, and more. Get a complete listing of activities and programs here.