City declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday as high temperatures forecasted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Mayor Malik D. Evans announced that the city will have a Cool Sweep on Wednesday as high temperatures are forecasted.

City R-Centers, pools, Durand Eastman Beach, some library branches, and spray parks will be available so residents can remain safe and comfortable. Some locations will also have extended hours.

Residents can escape the heat in the following air-conditioned R-Centers and libraries or cool off at a City pool, spray park, or at the Durand Eastman Beach during the following schedules:

Cool sweep will take place at the following locations:

Rec. Centers:

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St. (closes at 5:30 p.m.)

Rochester Community Sports Complex 460 Oak St. (open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Spray Parks: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

Spray Features: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (closes at 8 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street, and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Swimming Opportunities

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887. The hotline is updated each morning.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 noon to 8:30 p.m.

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 12 noon to 7 p.m.

City Branch Libraries: Location and hours here.

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206

Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218

Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave. (temporary Location), (585) 428-8220

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

Tips on staying cool here.

Tips on keeping pets cool during heat waves here.