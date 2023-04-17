Mayor Evans extends Gun Violence State of Emergency through May 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans has extended the Gun Violence State of Emergency, which gives Rochester City Hall “broad powers to protect life and property”, through May 17.

The city made the announcement on Monday. The State of Emergency started on July 21, 2022 and has now been renewed nine times since then.

The city says it was renewed because of the continuing gun violence. According to the RPD Open Data Portal, there have been 41 victims of shooting this year as of Monday, 7 of whom have died. Last year, there were a total of 351 shooting victims, 64 of whom died.

Victor Saunders, Rochester’s Advisor on Violence Prevention Programs, spoke with News10NBC after the State of Emergency was first put in place to explain how it aims to address gun violence.