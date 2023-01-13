Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.

“Congratulations to everyone here and not only that, but more so, to say thank you for all that you were able to do for Buffalo,” Evans said. “I know it was very much appreciated and I know we must continue to pray for Buffalo and Erie County and I know that they will come to our aid whenever we raise our hand and request help,” Mayor Evans said.

Many crews worked 12 hour shifts and logged thousands of hours of work to respond to emergency calls and restore emergency services to people in Buffalo.