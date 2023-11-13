Mayor Evans hosts inaugural esports tournament at Gantt Center

Madden Tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans invited gamers to his inaugural Mayor’s Madden Invitational, an esports tournament on Sunday, at the David F. Gantt R-Center.

Dozens of children and young adults participated in the tournament, which is part of Mayor Evans’ effort to expand opportunities for youth to pursue esports and video gaming.

Gaming can stimulate cognitive development, foster teamwork and communication, and promote social interaction. Esports can help develop and enhance leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, analysis and problem-solving skills.

A growing number of universities, colleges, school districts and municipal recreation programs are embracing esports. Several colleges and universities offer degrees in E-Sports Management, which is a global billion dollar industry.