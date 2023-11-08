Mayor Evans names new city budget director

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday Mayor Malik Evans announced that Suzanne P. Warren is the city’s new Director of the Office of Management and Budget, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Warren currently serves as the assistant director of the office.

The city budget director oversees the Office of Management and Budget to prepare the city’s annual operating budget, which now totals more than $679 million with funds raised through taxes, fees, and government disbursements.

She will take over the role from Michael T. Burns, who will step into the position of Deputy Mayor. Burns held the role Director of the Office of Management and Budget since Evans appointed him on Feb. 21, 2022.