Mayor Evans recognizes first responders for Otis St. warehouse fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There have been a number of fires in the City of Rochester during the month of March, including the five-alarm fire on Otis Street.

While no major injuries were reported, it’s been a lot of work for first responders. On Tuesday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans recognized all the people who responded before, during and after the fire. Letters of commendation were handed out to members of the city and fire department.

The fire on 301 Otis St. occurred in a warehouse and took over the entire neighborhood on the city’s west side. In the words of the mayor, it was bad but could’ve been a lot worse, had it not been for the responding crews.

Firefighters helped evacuate neighbors that night of March 14. Officials said one firefighter even had to be hospitalized for minor injuries.

“We could’ve had an entire city block go up in flames had it not been for the brave men and women of the Rochester Fire Department,” said Evans. “They sprung into action to control that fire, ultimately put it out.”

Evans said the team was responsible for playing a major role in really saving the city. The warehouse has since been demolished.

A nearby nonprofit Cameron Communities Ministries has been working with residents who were forced to stay in hotels while their homes were repaired.