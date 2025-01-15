Mayor Evans says city continues to see decrease in gun violence but more work remains

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans spoke at a news conference focused on crime prevention and anti-violence efforts in the city.

Evans said there’s been a reduction in gun violence in Rochester, unlike some other parts of the state. He highlighted progress in three key gun-related metrics since their peak in 2021. Over the last three years, shootings have gone down by 53%. In addition, shooting victims and fatal shootings are down 51% and total homicides, including those without guns, have decreased by 45%.

Evans said more work remains despite these improvements.

“I’m gratified, but not yet satisfied, and even though these numbers have come down, folks have said, ‘why don’t you ease up on the state of emergency?’ I said absolutely not because we want to continue to dramatize and let people understand that any gun violence is unacceptable,” he said.

Evans acknowledged the need for continued efforts and improvements as the city moves forward into 2025.

