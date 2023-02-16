Mayor Evans speaks in Albany about gun violence challenges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday was Tin Cup Day, when mayors across New York State go to Albany to make a case for their cities. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was there.

Evans says the greatest challenge to our city is gun violence. He wants to see state funding continue to target illegal guns and get them off the streets.

“The city continues its aggressive strategies, prevention, and suppression and we reduced homicides last year, in my first year in office, but that number is still too high,” he said.

Evans also wants state money to go toward youth employment programs to keep kids busy, so they don’t even think about picking up a gun.