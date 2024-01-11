City investigating after patient is led off ambulance and collapses on sidewalk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is investigating after a man having a medical emergency was led off an AMR ambulance, left on a bench, and collapsed – and minutes passed by until EMTs tended to him.

Flanked by several members of Rochester City Council, Mayor Malik Evans said the ambulance was transporting a man on Nov. 30, 2023 when the ambulance pulled over and the EMTs told him to exit. Evans said video captures the man sitting on a bench then collapsing onto the sidewalk – and medics not helping him for at least two minutes.

The man died just before Christmas of a “health issue.” Evans did not identify him.

Here’s the timeline provided by the mayor:

The patient calls for medical help.

AMR responds and begins to transport him.

The ambulance pulls over on Seneca Avenue.

Rochester Police are called by the ambulance to “address some type of situation.”

The man exits the ambulance.

He sits on a bench, falls off, and collapses on the ground “for two minutes” with no one helping him until someone notices.

“This video does not show this individual doing anything other than sitting on a bench, falling, and saying, as he’s getting off the ambulance, saying he wants to go to the hospital. That’s all,” Evans said.

I want to understand why they chose to call police. I want to understand why personnel required someone in distress to be removed from an ambulance instead of being taken directly to the hospital. We must get to the bottom of this. We must understand how and why this occurred and we must identify processes and safeguards to ensure this does not ever happen again. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Evans said audio and video of the call “speak for themselves.” Administrators released video of the Nov. 30th, 2023 call.

Evans said he’s “flabbergasted” his office was not notified about the incident by first responders. He said he learned of it only recently from the man’s family and informed City Council members of it Thursday.

“We will not stand for procedural delays that hold up critical information that must be shared broadly,” he said.

AMR has not yet shared information with the City, Evans said, noting it has subpoenaed records. RPD’s Professional Standards Section is investigating, but the ultimate responsibility lies with Corporation Counsel.

“City residents are people and deserve to be treated humanely as with the same attention as anyone else,” Evans said.

He’s also asked AMR to investigate what happened.

News10NBC has reached out to AMR for comment.

Watch the mayor’s press conference below: