Mayor extends Rochester’s gun violence state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans today announced he would continue the current local state of emergency over gun violence for another 30 days, through Sept. 13, 2023.

In his proclamation, Evans noted that the city “continues to see unprecedented levels of gun violence,” citing 191 shooting victims this year so far and 339 shooting victims last year. He also cited the high number of homicides: 76 in 2022 and 33 so far this year.

The mayor previously proclaimed the local state of emergency on July 21, 2022 and has renewed it on multiple occasions.