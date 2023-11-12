Mayor hosts gala to foster enduring mentorship relationships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Evans hosted his “Mentor UP! Gala”, on Saturday.

The free red-carpet event connects accomplished community role models with city youth, ages 14-18, forming valuable connections that could lead to natural mentor-mentee partnerships and potential career opportunities. It is also an opportunity for young minds to learn how to network and create lasting connections with peers and leaders in a formal yet enjoyable setting. With support from local chapters, community agencies, colleges, and business leaders, this event opens up a world of opportunities for mentors and mentees.

