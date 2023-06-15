New program gives money to Rochester families in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Thursday, Rochester’s mayor announced the launch of the city’s Guaranteed Basic Income program.

Qualified city residents will be able to apply starting next Thursday, June 22 through the 29.

Rochester’s GBI program will provide a monthly payment of $500 to more than 300 needy families for a year.

The payments are unconditional — meaning no strings attached, no work requirements, and no restrictions on how the money can be spent.

“We’ll be doing so we can get dollars to those people safely,” says Mayor Malik Evans.

The program is financed by $2 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

