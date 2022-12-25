Mayor presents proclamation to one of the first black LPNS to work at Rochester Regional on her 100th birthday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik D. Evans joined City Councilmember Mitch Gruber to present a Proclamation to Rosa Wims on her 100th birthday. Among her many life accomplishments, Mother Wims was one of the first black Licensed Professional Nurses (LPN) to work at Rochester Regional Health. She founded the Rosa Wims Family Wellness Center, and provided free pre-Thanksgiving meals for up to 400 people at a time.