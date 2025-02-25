Mayor proclaims Feb. 25 as ‘The Wiz Day’ to honor production of ‘The Wiz’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans has proclaimed Feb. 25 as “The Wiz Day” in Rochester.

Evans made this decision to honor the production of “The Wiz,” that launched its first show of the 2025 North American Tour right here in Rochester at the West Herr Auditorium.

At Tuesday night’s performance, Evans will welcome the audience before the show begins.

The show has been in town for three weeks, with their last show set for Friday, February 28.

According to the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, the company has been using local hotels and visiting local restaurants and other businesses during its three week run, which has had a significant economic impact in our community.

“The Wiz” is a twist on “The Wizard of Oz,” where Dorothy tries to find her place in a contemporary world that features soul, gospel, rock and 70’s funk music.