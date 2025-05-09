Mayor to present proposed city budget Friday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mayor is set to present the proposed 2025-26 budget for the city of Rochester.

Details of the budget will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Friday at Rochester City Hall.

Public hearings are scheduled for later this month to allow residents to provide input. City Council plans to vote on the budget at its June 17 meeting.

The hearings are set for 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. May 28, 29 and 30, all in Council Chambers at City Hall. they will be followed by a meeting of the council’s Budget, Finance and Government committee at 4 p.m. June 5 and a joint meeting with the Rochester City School District Board of Education at 6 p.m. June 12.

The proposed budget will be made available online here.

