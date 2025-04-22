MCC breaks ground on ‘Advanced Technology Center’ to train students in high-demand skilled trades

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Monroe Community College (MCC) broke ground on a new $69 million Advanced Technology Center.

The project is being funded through county, state, and federal tax dollars. MCC officials said all funds have been secured and many materials have been ordered.

The Advanced Technology Center will provide hands-on training in skilled trades and emerging fields.

“We’re looking at advanced manufacturing, optical system technology, automotive, all of these different types of systems that we understand are under population of not having enough individuals to go into the workplace right now,” said Deanna Burt-Nanna, president of MCC.

County Executive Adam Bello said that these careers are in high demand and pay well, so they will have a good impact.

“The training that’s going to take place in here is going to have an immediate benefit to the economy,” said Bello.

The new state budget is likely to include free community college for adults aged 25 to 55 pursuing associate degrees in these high-demand fields.

“When you think about the population of students that typically will apply for or express interest in the programs that we’re expanding on out here, they’re in that population,” said Nana-Bennett.

The new building is expected to be open by fall 2026.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.