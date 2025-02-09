MCC celebrates second annual Lunar New Year festival with cultural performances, family activities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Community College hosted its second annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, marking the Year of the Snake.

The event featured cultural performances, family activities, and a showcase of the heritage of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the area.

The festivities included a karaoke competition and an expo on cultural learning, community resources, and services. Organizers aimed to embrace the spirit of Asian culture and foster community connections.

Judi Mananjara, President of the Global Student Union Association at MCC, expressed excitement about the event’s success.

“The turnout was amazing, so many people participated in the talent show. Different line dances and performances, it was honestly beautiful to look at,” she said.

Mananjara emphasized the importance of cultural representation.

“I’m a strong believer that representation matters and being able to celebrate this culture and opening it to the public really educates people,” she added.

In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation recognizing the Asian Lunar New Year Day as a state holiday.

