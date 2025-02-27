MCC Downtown Campus will hold job fair on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe Community College Downtown Campus on State Street will hold a job fair on Thursday featuring over 45 local employers.

RochesterWorks and MCC are partnering to organize the job fair, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s for people of all experience levels.

Here’s a list of organizations that will be at the job fair:

Action For a Better Community, Alro Steel, Baldwin Richardson Foods, Bausch + Lomb, Beyond Talent Edge, Career Start, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, Charter Champions, Coca Cola Beverages Northeast, Delta Sonic Car Wash, Education Success Network, EverDry Waterproofing of Upstate New York, FASTSIGNS, Fidelis Care, Gates Chili Central School District, Home Instead / Professional Assistance for Seniors, Huther Doyle, Ironworkers Local 33 Training Facility, Local Laborers 435, Mary Cariola Center, Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES, Monroe County Board of Elections, Monroe County Civil Service, Monroe County Water Authority, Monroe Tractor, M-Power Agency LLC, Nesco Resource, NY Army National Guard, Office of Children and Family Services (Industry Residential Center), QuidelOrtho, Regional Transit Service, Reimagine Renovation, RIT Certified, Rochester City School District, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester Regional Health, Rochester Rehabilitation Center, RochesterWorks, TES Staffing, T-Mobile, UNICON, United Union of Roofers L.U. 22, Unither Manufacturing, University of Rochester, University of Rochester/UR Central, Volunteers of America of Upstate NY.