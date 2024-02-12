MCC Downtown Campus will host job fair on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe Community College Downtown Campus will hold a job fair on Thursday for people of all different experiences.
The fair runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the campus on 321 State Street. Its organized by RochesterWorks, MCC, and Monroe County with the goal of connecting people across the county with employers. More than 35 local employers will be there. The list includes:
- Care-A-Lot & Generations Child Care
- Charter Champions
- ConServe
- Daystar Kids
- Doyle Security Systems
- Eastman Kodak
- Eastman School of Music
- Excellus BCBS
- Gates Chili CSD
- Gorbel
- Holbrook Heating
- Home Leasing
- Human Technologies
- International Paper
- Jamestown Container
- JK Findings
- Livingston Associates
- Mary Cariola
- Monroe Tractor
- Monroe 2- Orleans BOCES
- Monroe Community College
- Monroe Community Hospital
- Monroe County Government – Civil Service
- Monroe Medi-Trans Inc. (Monroe Ambulance)
- New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities
- Paychex
- Rochester City School District
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Rochester AmeriCorps at MCC
- Rochester Industrial Control
- Spectrum Mobile
- STS Security & Event Management
- Sutherland Global
- T Mobile
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Villa of Hope
- Web Seal
- YMCA of Greater Rochester