MCC graduate to be new Walgreens CEO

A Monroe Community College graduate will be the new CEO of Walgreens. Tim Wentworth will start as CEO on Oct. 23.

Timothy Wentworth, former CEO of Express Scripts — the largest pharmacy benefits company in the United States — later served as chief of health services for Cigna, which acquired Express Scripts, and CEO of Cigna’s health services organization Evernorth. He retired in December 2021.

Wentworth attended MCC from 1978 to 1980, earning his associate’s degree in business administration and management. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in labor and industrial relations. He and his wife Robin have donated considerably to their alma mater, including establishing an endowed scholarship fund at the college in their name. An arts building on the campus, the Robin and Timothy Wentworth Arts Building, is named after the couple.

Wentworth’s appointment comes at the same time pharmacies are facing challenges, including falling demand for COVID vaccines and over-the-counter tests, and pharmacist walkouts in multiple cities to protest understaffing. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s former CEO, Rosalind Brewer, stepped down in late August