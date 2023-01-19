MCC receives funding to strengthen STEM opportunities for students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Students studying science, technology, engineering, and math at Monroe Community College’s Applied Technologies Center now have the opportunity for real hands-on training and apprenticeships as the college prepares them for our regional workforce.

Today Congressman Joe Morelle and County Executive Adam Bello joined school leaders and students at the college for the announcement. The $3.5 million is just 10% of the $35 million expansion project that’s now partnered by the federal government, state, and county.

Bello says taxpayers will see a return on this investment by growing the economy through young people entering the skilled workforce. The new expansion will offer additional programming related to automotive technologies, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to name a few.

“This is really about workforce development,” says Bello. “It’s about making sure we’re training people really in fields and industries that are demanding employees. I couldn’t agree more with the county executive. There’s not an employer I talked to that isn’t looking for workers.”

The federal funding was secured as part of the fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.

The president of MCC says it will offer increased opportunities for more residents, especially those in historically underrepresented communities.