MCC student arrested after bringing loaded, stolen gun into classroom

BRIGHTON, N.Y. A Monroe Community College student is in trouble with the law after being arrested for bringing a loaded, stolen gun into a classroom on campus Tuesday.

Police identify him as 21-year-old Giovanni Paige-Mota, from Rochester. News10NBC talked to some MCC students about the incident, which left some shaken. Some of the students say they can’t believe this happened on their campus in Brighton and are relieved it was resolved quickly.

“Yeah, you know it was a pretty scary moment,” said a student named Issac. “I never thought of anything happening like this.”

Monroe Community College officials say the public safety department received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about a student in possession of a firearm. Students say they first heard about it after receiving an email from college leaders. Issac says getting that email was alarming.

“I was nervous,” said Issac. “I actually left campus for a brief period of time to get out of the way to clear the area and make sure I was safe. Luckily my father was able to pick me up.”

As police arrested Paige-Mota, Issac described the police action he saw after leaving a class.

“There were police officers in and out of the school,” said Issac. “I was questioning what was going on when I had gotten the email. In the meantime, I had no clue what was happening.”

Public safety officers were able to locate Paige-Mota in a classroom. He was escorted out and taken into custody. Brighton Police sent News10NBC a picture of the firearm and say at no time did Paige-Mota act in a threatening manner. He is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Krasny Gonzalez, another student News10NBC talked to, was just as shocked.

“It kind of makes me feel unsafe here at the school,” said Gonzalez. “Seeing the news honestly of the way society is heading toward right now. I feel like there needs to be more progressive steps in this school to ensure student safety and stuff.”

He went on to say how he never received the email alert from the college about this incident.

“I usually get it on my laptop, and I was on my laptop today, and I didn’t see any emails about it,” said Gonzalez.

Brighton Police charged Paige-Mota for the possession of the firearm. He’s currently in jail on $5,000 cash bail and is due back in court on March 6. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.