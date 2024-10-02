MCC students gather for vice presidential debate

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — One place looking forward to Tuesday’s vice presidential debate was Monroe Community College.

The school’s student government held a watch party on the Brighton campus. Dozens of students attended to hear from candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

One organizer said the debate is a chance for students to hear perspectives rom both sides of the aisle, including those they might not normally listen to.

“We’re still human, we should still hear other people’s perspectives and maybe, you know, there’s some good things on the left, some good things on the right, maybe you know, come together and kinda figure out those issues will actually help, you know — hearing other people’s perspectives issues will help solve issues more than being divided,” said Angelo Romero, president of the MCC Student Government Association.