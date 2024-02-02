MCC to arm college security guards with rifles

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Monroe Community College Board of Trustees has decided to arm college security guards with “rifles.”

The decision was made to prepare against “rare, unlikely, and unfortunate circumstances” that could constitute a threat to school safety.

there’s no word so far on what type of rifles will be used, or whether they’ll be carried regularly.

MCC is now the 15th SUNY community college to arm its security with rifles.