MCC will honor National Guard soldiers before deployment to Europe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local military police soldiers for the New York Army National Guard will mobilize for deployment in Eastern Europe.

A ceremony at the Monroe Community College gym will honor the 160 soldiers on Tuesday. After that, the soldiers will fly to Fort Bliss, Texas to train for 30 days and then travel to Poland.

The soldiers will support NATO forces stationed in the three Baltic states on NATO’s eastern border with Russia. They will stay in Europe for 10 months.

The soldiers will be involved in security missions, convoy support, and law enforcement duties. The mission will be commanded by Capt. Jorge Medina of the 222nd Military Police Company. He is based at the New York National Guard’s Patriot Way Armory in Rochester.