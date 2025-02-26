MCC will host blood drive Wednesday, aiming to help with winter shortage
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The American Red Cross will be at the Monroe Community College Brighton Campus on Wednesday for a blood drive for students and staff.
The drive aims to alleviate blood shortages during winter months. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the Warshof Conference Center, inside the R. Thomas Flynn Conference Center.
You can find other blood drives across the region and make an appointment through the Red Cross website here.