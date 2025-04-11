McDonald’s employee honored after performing CPR on customer

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

VICTOR, N.Y. – Kaitlyn Orme, an employee at the McDonald’s in Victor, was honored on Thursday after performing CPR.

Orme says about an hour into her shift, she noticed a guest having a medical emergency. Orme provided aid to the guest until the paramedics arrived.

“The biggest thing is, my mom has always said since I was little, I have the biggest heart she’s ever seen,” said Orme. “So if I see anyone or anything in need I’m the first person to jump in, to try to help do what I can do.”

Orme received a distinguished safety award from Ontario County, a senator citation from Senator Pam Helming and several other awards for her “heroic actions.” They also celebrated with a cake at the McDonald’s on Thursday.