McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.

The employee is now being treated at Strong Hospital. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.