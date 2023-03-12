McGinnity’s Restaurant celebrates one last St. Patrick’s Day before closing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of Rochester’s most loved Irish restaurants is closing its doors in the next few days for good, but first it’s celebrating one last St. Patrick’s Day with its most loyal customers.

McGinnity’s Restaurant and Party House is up for sale. News10NBC hears from both owners and customers as closing time nears.

McGinnity’s first open its doors back in September of 1975, and over the next 48 years, they have built a loyal following that keep coming back to this very day.

“You know it’s time for a new chapter in all our lives,” said Maggie McGinnity Fitzgibbon.

When Shemaus McGinnity, and his wife Bridie first opened McGinnity’s on West Ridge Road back in the mid 1970’s, little did they know that their restaurant and bar would become so well loved in Rochester. Customers like Ron Boyce have been coming in for decades.

“My parents used to come here after bowling. They both worked at Kodak, and then as I became of age I started coming here, and it’s like a home away from home. I’ve made lifelong friends,” said Boyce.

After Sheamus died, Bridie and her children have been running the business. McGinnity Fitzgibbon, and her brothers grew up in the restaurant.

“Over time we would do odd jobs for mom and dad as needed, and then as we got older, we worked in the kitchen. We worked you know as a bus person. We waited tables, and then you know we worked behind the bar, and that’s when we learned a lot of people skills when we worked behind the bar,” McGinnity Fitzgibbon.

The family creating that perfect atmosphere for their customers who are an extension of their family.

“They do like it. They do feel at home. I’ve had this said to me hundreds of times. This is our home. Where are we going to go if you’re not hear,” said McGinnity.

Most come for the beer, others come for the food. Especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

“They love it. They love the Guinness. They love the food. They like the corned beef, and they come back for our corned beef,” said McGinnity.

McGinnity Fitzgibbon says the selling of the business is bittersweet.

“It’s time for mom who will be 85 this month. It’s time for her to rest and not feel the pressures of managing a business and all that it entails,” said McGinnity Fitzgibbon

Longtime customer, and employee Dan Magin sums it all up.

“Bridie has done a great job, but it’s time, and it’s time to move on. I’d love to see the bar stay but without Bridie I’m not sure that it would be the same,” said Magin.

For next Friday’s actual St. Patrick’s Day, McGinnity’s will be open for their traditional Irish dinners starting at 10am.