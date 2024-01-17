McQ principal fulfils promise to students, works on the roof Wednesday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temps are in the teens, but the principal of McQuaid Jesuit high School is working outside all day Wednesday. Why?

Principal John Serafine promised the students, if they collected more than 10,000 pounds of food for their holiday food drive, he would work on the roof for a day.

The food drive is called “The Great Ignatian Challenge” and is a competition among Jesuit schools. It raises awareness about hunger and inspires students to take action.

Principal Serafine says the project aligns with the school’s mission.

“It aligns really nicely with our mission,” Serafine says. “We pride ourselves on being men for others. Collecting food for the need in Rochester falls right in line with one of our core values of being community oriented and service oriented.”

While it is cold out, Serafine says it really wasn’t that bas working on the roof Wednesday