McQuaid Jesuit High School theology teacher adapts lessons to focus on conclave history and significance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – McQuaid Jesuit High School has shifted its theology curriculum to focus on the history and significance of the conclave following the death of Pope Francis. News10NBC’s Erin Mahon spoke with freshmen theology teacher Pam Sikora about engaging students during this time.

Sikora adjusted her lessons to teach students about conclave rituals and history. She said that witnessing events live has led to better questions and discussions than traditional textbook learning.

“They understand that this is a change for the Catholic church. And they also understand that Francis was so transformational for the Catholic Church – at the same time contentious because there was kind of like a more progressive ideology and would be more welcoming but then there’s a group that’s like we really need to harken back to what the church was before Vatican II, with the certain rituals and masses and things,” Sikora said.

One of Sikora’s students, Sam Cairns, shared his thoughts on the unfolding events. When asked about what he hopes to see from the conclave concluding, he said, “Just a good pope in general. I’d like to see someone who helps out in the world today.”

The length of the conclave varies, with the longest taking over two years and the shortest only a few hours. Sikora’s class, along with the rest of the world, awaits the cardinals’ decision on the next pope.

