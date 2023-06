ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Jimear Garcia lives in Henrietta. Sheriff’s deputies say he was last seen leaving the Tinseltown theater in Gates Saturday night.

That’s near where 490 and Buffalo Road meet.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and purple, white and black sneakers.

If you think you’ve seen him, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.