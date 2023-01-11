MCSO calls for dangerousness standard on pre-trial detentions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling for reform to New York’s criminal justice laws.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s department says pre-trial detention is not an end-all solution to violence, but it is one of the solutions. The post cites rising street-level violence statistics, saying while some crime numbers are down, shootings, murders and gun arrests are up.

The post also says half of all county gun arrest suspects are released to the streets, with no interventions. The office of the sheriff says in addition to prevention work, one of the answers is a clear cut dangerousness standard for pre-trial detention for repeat violent offenders.