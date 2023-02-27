MCSO: Deputy’s actions did not cause or contribute to death of teen in car crash

Rochester, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about the investigation into a fatal crash in which an Aquinas senior was killed last fall:

“On Monday, November 7, 2022, a community member called Sheriff Baxter’s Office in response to a fatal motor vehicle incident in East Rochester. The caller was concerned about seeing a deputy driving away from the area at the time and questioned the appropriateness of the deputy’s response and/or possible involvement. The investigation into this matter is now concluded.

The matter was thoroughly investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. The MCSO also cooperated with the New York State Attorney General’s Office for their investigation. The investigation determined that in the early morning hours of November 5, 2022 a deputy in a stationary marked Monroe County Sheriff’s patrol car observed and then attempted to follow an extremely fast-moving vehicle as it traveled with no headlights or running lights on. Subsequently it was determined, the speeding vehicle left the roadway eventually striking a tree, with the vehicle coming to rest on its roof. It was determined at the point the vehicle left the roadway striking the tree, the deputy was not in a position to see the vehicle as it left the roadway. Further, as a result of the tree falling on the overturned unlit vehicle, the deputy did not see it as he passed by the scene still in search of the speeding vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office found the deputy’s actions did not cause or contribute to the death of the individual involved in this motor vehicle incident.”