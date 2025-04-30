MCSO: Driver charged with DWI after crash at Henrietta intersection

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – There was a car crash at the intersection of Pinnacle and Calkins Roads in Henrietta on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

Police say witnesses saw a blue Subaru going east on Calkins Road run the red light and hit a tan minivan that was going north on Pinnacle, which caused the minivan to roll over.

The two people in the minivan were evaluated at the scene and were not injured.

The driver of the Subaru was arrested for DWI and various traffic violations.