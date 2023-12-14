MCSO: Home health aide arrested after abusing 6-year-old child with health issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A home health care nurse has been arrested after deputies say she abused a 6-year-old child.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a concerned parent came to them on December 6, to report the abuse of their child. The parent explained his child has health issues, and needs care around the clock. To help care for the child, the family hired a registered nurse, Nicole Guilds from Webster.

Deputies say the family reviewed surveillance video footage in the home after growing concerns over how Guilds treated the child. The family say they saw Guilds physically and verbally abusing the child at least five times over a one month period from the video footage.

Guilds, 30, was arrested on December 13 and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Officials say Guilds has worked with several children with special needs. If you or someone you know has a child you think could be a victim, please call 911.

Guilds was arraigned in Penfield Town Court, and was issued a stay away order of protection on behalf of the family.