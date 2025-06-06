MCSO: Illegal gun and high-capacity magazine recovered at Ontario Beach Park

By News10NBC

Illegal gun seized by deputies after fight at Ontario Beach Park

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have seized an illegal gun and high-capacity magazine at Ontario Beach Park on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. after fights broke out and attempted to disperse the crowd. During this time, they observed someone fleeing with a gun.

Deputies say they apprehended the suspect, 19-year-old Deandre Leonard, after a foot chase. During the chase, deputies say they recovered a loaded pistol and a 30-round magazine.

Leonard faces two charges of criminal possession of a weapon and was brought to Monroe County Jail.

One deputy sustained a hand injury while arresting Leonard. The deputy received medical attention at the hospital.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.