MCSO: Illegal gun and high-capacity magazine recovered at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have seized an illegal gun and high-capacity magazine at Ontario Beach Park on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. after fights broke out and attempted to disperse the crowd. During this time, they observed someone fleeing with a gun.

Deputies say they apprehended the suspect, 19-year-old Deandre Leonard, after a foot chase. During the chase, deputies say they recovered a loaded pistol and a 30-round magazine.

Leonard faces two charges of criminal possession of a weapon and was brought to Monroe County Jail.

One deputy sustained a hand injury while arresting Leonard. The deputy received medical attention at the hospital.

