MCSO investigate after church in Perinton receives bomb threat

PERINTON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a church in Perinton received a bomb threat Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to Mountain Rise United Church of Christ after receiving information about a bomb threat. Officials say the church was evacuated out of caution and thoroughly searched by deputies and canine units.

Crews found nothing suspicious and say there is no danger to the public.

This investigation is ongoing, as MCSO says they treat all threats as credible.