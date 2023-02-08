13-year-old Penfield middle school student arrested for pointing replica gun at other students

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Penfield Central School District released information about an incident that took place at Bay Trail Middle School in Penfield on Wednesday morning.

A student told a teacher that they saw another student with what looked like a toy gun. The teacher immediately notified an administrator and the student was immediately removed from class.

A search revealed a replica gun in the student’s backpack. Further investigation found that the student received the replica gun from another student, and was showing it to other people. At no time was anyone in danger.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called and the district cooperated fully with their investigation. The MCSO arrested the 13-year-old, who pointed the replica at other students, with menacing. He was issued an appearance ticket.

The investigating involving the 14-year-old student who brought the replica to school is ongoing. Both students will receive consequences in accordance with our District Code of Conduct from the school.

“We are proud of the student who reported this concern and continue to encourage our students that if they see something, say something,” said Superintendent Thomas Putnam. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and to everyone who responded quickly to this incident to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” he added.