MCSO investigating death of county jail inmate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of man in his 60’s in the Monroe County Jail.

Deputies found him at 10:56 Sunday morning unresponsive in a cell and immediately started CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED). He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was put in jail on September 22, 2023 for a parole violation. As is the procedure when entering jail, he was screened by the jail’s medical provider and housed in a medical unit.

The identity of the man will be released when the family is notified. If you have questions about an incarcerated loved one, you may call 753-4021.

Standard procedure requries MCSO Criminal Investigations Section and Internal Affairs to conduct investigations. Notifications to the New York State Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Commission of Corrections have been made as required by law.