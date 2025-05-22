MCSO investigating robbery at smoke shop in Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a robbery they say happened at the Vape King in the Village of Hilton Thursday morning.

Deputies say at around 11:08 a.m. Thursday morning, they responded to Vape King for a report of an armed robbery. After confirming there was a robbery, deputies say they secured the surrounding area and notified all local schools, searching for the suspect in the area using K9 and drone units.

Deputies are trying to find any witnesses and surveillance video from the scene, while evidence technicians process the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov.