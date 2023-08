ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing teen.

Iana A. Thompson, 16, was last seen wearing a green shirt, dark sweatpants, and black and white Nike sneakers. Iana is 5’2″ and 180 pounds.

Officials say Iana is a runaway from The Children’s Home at 1751 Penfield Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.