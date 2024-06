PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Penfield.

Vianna Kelly was last seen at a home on Whalen Road in Penfield around 7 p.m. on Saturday. She is believed to have left the home at that time.

Vianna is 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Vianna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.