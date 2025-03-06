MCSO looking for man last seen in Henrietta a month ago

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 46-year-old, Christopher M. Horr, who was last seen in Henrietta.

Horr is described as 5’11, 190 pounds, with black hair, and a tattoo on his face.

He was last known to be in around 725 Calkins Road, in the town of Henrietta and has not been seen or heard from by family since February 5.

Horr is not believed to be in any danger and anyone with information is asked to call 911.