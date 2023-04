ROCHESTER,N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Shaun D. Peters . He is 5’9″ with red hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. He is a runaway from his home in the Chili area. He was last scene wearing a grey hoodie and driving a Dodge caravan, NYS Registration HJZ4170.

Law enforcement want to check on him after he made concerning statements to his family members.

Contact law enforcement if you have seen Peters.