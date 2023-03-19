MCSO looking for missing 13-year-old from Penfield group home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing teen out of Penfield.

Jamotti Fulton is 13 years old, and was last seen leaving her group home on Penfield Road in the Town of Penfield around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Jamotti is about 5’1″, 100 LBS, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white crocs. Jamotti is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.