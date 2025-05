HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for 17-year-old Randall Stott, who they say was last seen Thursday morning at his home in Henrietta.

Deputies describe Stott as a 6’0″ tall, with short brown hair, hazel eyes and weighing about 140lbs. They say Stott was most likely wearing a white shirt and pajama pants, or something similar.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.